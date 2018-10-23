‘Remember who started it’: Obama takes credit for Trump’s ‘economic miracles’ (VIDEO)

Former President Barack Obama took credit Monday for what he called the “economic miracles” happening under President Trump.

In a speech to Nevada Democrats, Mr. Obama derided Mr. Trump, without naming him, as merely being handed off a booming economy by the previous president and contrasted that with his own inheritance on the economy.

Former President @BarackObama: "When you hear all this talk about economic miracles right now, remember who started it." Full video here: https://t.co/UKtPQDlkQR pic.twitter.com/vYDuJIhF5z — CSPAN (@cspan) October 22, 2018

"By the time I left office wages were rising … poverty was falling and that's what I handed off to the next guy," he said before chuckling. "So when you hear all this talk about economic miracles right now. Remember who started it. Remember who started it! C'mon!"