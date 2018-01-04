Remember That ‘Muslim Free Zone’ Gun Range Owner? She’s Running For Governor.

She made national headlines for “refus(ing) to train the next Islamic terrorist,” and now she’s running for governor to bring a “new day for Arkansas.”

Right before 2017 came to an end, Jan Morgan, the owner of the Gun Cave Indoor Firing Range who stirred up controversy in 2014 by declaring her range a “Muslim Free Zone,” announced via video that she’s throwing her hat in the ring against incumbent Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Morgan’s announcement, in which she blasts those “skeptics” who’ve doubted the people of her state, slams the establishment politicians for over-taxing, over-regulating, and enslaving citizens with entitlements, and expresses optimism about the future of the state – READ MORE

