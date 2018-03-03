True Pundit

‘I Remember Your Hug’: Opioid Victim Family Members Thank Trump at WH Conference (VIDEO)

Family members of victims of opioid overdose and addiction deaths joined President Trump in a conference at the White House on Thursday.

Trump credited First Lady Melania Trump with taking the lead on the issue, and promised to pursue companies who recklessly prescribe the products.

“You have people who go to the hospital for a broken arm… and they come out addicted to painkillers,” Trump said.- READ MORE

Share: