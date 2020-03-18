‘REMARKABLE’: CNN Anchor Praises Trump On Coronavirus: ‘Kind Of Leader That People Need’ (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, CNN anchor Dana Bash applauded President Donald Trump on his handling of the China-originated novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, praising Trump as the “kind of leader that people need” in this time of crisis.

After dismissing criticism from media reporter and American neurosurgeon Sanjay Gupta, Bash said Trump’s “tone” over the past two days should be applauded on an “American” and “human” level.

On CNN This was remarkable from the President of the United States… is being the kind of leader that people need. Again, on CNN. pic.twitter.com/10bUuivIp3 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 17, 2020

“If you look at the big picture, this was remarkable by the President of the United Sates,” Bash stated on CNN airwaves, Tuesday afternoon. “This is a nonpartisan, this is an important thing to note and to applaud, from an American standpoint, from a human standpoint.”

“ is being the kind of leader that people need, at least in tone, today and yesterday, in tone, that people need and want and yearn for in times of crises and uncertainty,” the anchor added. – READ MORE

