RELIGIOUS FREEDOM WIN: SCOTUS Invalidates Ruling Against Christian Florist

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that a Washington state court would have to reconsider its ruling against a florist who served a gay couple for over ten years but would not do their wedding flowers. The Supreme Court’s decision was catalyzed by their ruling in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case in which they ruled for Colorado baker Jack Phillips.

Great news! #SCOTUS just told the Washington state court to reconsider Barronelle Stutzman’s case in light of #Masterpiece. Barronelle is the florist who served a gay couple for a decade, but couldn’t do their wedding flowers, and the state AG went after her. — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) June 25, 2018

The Court stated vis-à-vis Arlene’s Flowers v. Washington, “The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted. The judgment is vacated, and the case is remanded to the Supreme Court of Washington for further consideration in light of Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Comm’n.”

The Arlene’s Flowers case revolved around whether the creation and sale of custom floral arrangements to celebrate a wedding ceremony was considered artistic expression, and if it was, whether compelling the florist to create a wedding cake that violated her religious beliefs violated the free speech clause and the free exercise clause. – READ MORE

