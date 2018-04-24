‘Relentlessly Negative’: Hillary Blasts 2016 Media Coverage for ‘Opening Door to Charlatans’

Hillary Clinton took some more jabs at the media on Sunday, blaming negative coverage for playing a role in her loss in 2016.

Clinton made her comments at the Pen America World Voices Festival and said that during her campaign, “the mainstream political coverage was influenced by the right-wing media ecosystem.”

She pointed to a “false equivalency” in the media’s coverage, originally noted by Harvard University professor Thomas Patterson.

Hillary Clinton goes after “false equivalency” in media coverage of the 2016 election: pic.twitter.com/RlusWEAEb3 — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) April 22, 2018

Clinton also said that negative news imparted by election coverage “has had a leveling effect that opens the doors to charlatans.” – READ MORE

