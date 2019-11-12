Relative Of Utah Family Killed By Cartel Goes On CNN, Urges: ‘Fight For Your Guns’

Last week, nine American citizens — three women and six of their young children — were brutally murdered by a suspected drug cartel in Sonora, Mexico. The attack, which quickly sparked President Donald Trump to declared “war” on the Mexican cartels, received international media attention.

Following the gruesome nightmare of an attack on her family, Kendra Lee Miller, the sister-in-law of victim Rohnita Maria Miller, joined Anderson Cooper on CNN and urged Americans to “fight” for their guns.

“The Mexican people here are oppressed,” Miller explained. “They are being abused by the cartels, living in fear for their life. We can’t drive public roads safely. We’re being threatened that we can’t even take some of the public roads or else we’ll have bad things happen to us.”

“So many people are not protected the way they should be,” she noted.

“I don’t know where you’re standing on the whole, people-trying-to-take-the-away-guns-in-America right now, but I say, fight for those guns,” the sister-in-law told Cooper. “These things are happening here in Mexico because the people can’t protect themselves, because by law they’re not allowed to own these guns.”

"So since the government isn't doing their job of protection in the way that they should, these cartels can just wreak havoc and the people are left defenseless. So I say, hold onto your guns, people," Miller urged.