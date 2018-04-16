Reince Priebus Thinks GOP will revert to old ways after Trump

While hugely popular with his base, President Trump is a “unique” politician who is unlikely to have a lasting impact on the Republican Party, according to former GOP Chairman and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

“I think his is a unique brand. I think post-Trump, the party basically returns to its traditional role and a traditional platform,” said Priebus during a chat last week with students at Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service.

“He’s very unique, he owns it and he does it and he does get away with a lot,” he added.

In his year and a half, Trump has crashed traditional GOP policies on trade, international relations and spending. But Priebus said that Trump has also restored the party’s ties to blue collar workers. – READ MORE

