Reince Priebus: If Democrats threaten impeachment, it will help Republicans in midterms

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus admitted Sunday the midterms will be a “challenge” for Republicans, but said Democratic impeachment talk could help their chances.

If Democrats boast too loudly that a Democratic majority in the House could mean an impeachment vote against President Trump, Priebus predicted it could help Republicans.

“The Democrats talking about impeaching and using words like that that doesn’t help them in moderate districts,” Priebus said in an interview with John Catsimatidis on 970 AM in New York.

Democratic leaders agree, and have told rank and file to quiet down on the issue. If Democrats were to flip the House, it’s unlikely Democratic leaders would allow an impeachment vote. Typically, hearings on the question of whether a president’s actions constitute impeachment is the first step. – READ MORE

