Regular coffee intake can increase longevity

A new study found regular coffee consumption delivers the health benefits of preventing diseases like heart disease, diabetes and multiple forms of cancer, according to Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Seigel.

The study was conducted in the United Kingdom with 500,000 individuals, most of whom were regular coffee drinkers testing the effectiveness of coffee in decreasing risks of these diseases.

The 10-year-long study concluded that drinking at least two to three cups of coffee per day makes you 12% less likely to die prematurely.

The antioxidants and flavonoid chemicals in coffee play a big part in these disease preventions. They can reduce body inflammation and improve insulin-related issues. – READ MORE

