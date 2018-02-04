Refugee Admissions From Terrorist Hotbeds Fell Over 80 Percent in Trump’s First Year

Data shows that President Donald Trump is on his way to fulfilling another campaign promise: to limit refugee admissions from “terror-prone regions.”

There has been an 81 percent decline in the number of refugees from the seven countries identified as terrorist hotbeds since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, according to the State Department’s Refugee Processing Center admissions data.

The number of refugees arriving from Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Iran, Sudan, Yemen, and Libya dropped from 45,114 in 2016 to 6,475 in 2017, Breitbart reported.

123 refugees arrived per day in the United States from those seven countries under the Obama administration in 2016.

In contrast, during the first eight months of the Trump administration, that number fell to 32 refugees arriving per day. In the last three months of 2017, only three refugees arrived per day. – READ MORE

The U.S. refugee program will enhance screening procedures by which foreigners from high-risk countries are admitted, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen announced Monday. The agency will also set a minimum security standard for countries in order to share counterterrorism data.

“We will be rolling out new security measures for applicants from high-risk countries, which will seek to prevent the program from being exploited by terrorists, criminals and fraudsters. These changes will not only improve security, but importantly, they will help us better assist legitimate refugees fleeing persecution,” Nielsen said at a Wilson Center and Aspen Institute event in Washington, D.C.

Nielsen said DHS consulted with the State Department and intelligence community on enhancing the program after President Trump ordered a review upon taking office last year.

The trio of federal groups also created a first-of-its-kind global baseline that all foreign countries must meet before sharing counterterrorism data. – READ MORE