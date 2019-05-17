Reese Witherspoon Declares Pro-Life Heartbeat Laws ‘Unconstitutional’

In a rare display of political activism, actress Reese Witherspoon took to social media on Wednesday and blasted the half-dozen states that have passed legislation outlawing abortion once a heartbeat is detected in the womb.

Via Twitter, Witherspoon described the “new abortion bans” as “unconstitutional,” “abhorrent,” and “an attack on women’s fundamental rights.”

I’m beyond upset about the passing of new abortion bans in Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia, and Ohio,” the Big Little Lies star said. “This is Unconstitutional and Abhorrent. We can not tolerate this attack on women’s fundamental rights.”

Witherspoon has previously described herself as a "feminist," characterizing feminism as a movement pursuing "equality" between the sexes.