Redacted Mueller report released by Department of Justice

The long-awaited Mueller Report was released for online download Thursday morning by the federal Department of Justice. The full report can be read here.

A redacted version of the 448-page document recounting of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s two-year probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and suspected links to President Trump was pushed live shortly after a copy was delivered to Congress.

Attorney General Bill Barr said in a press conferenceearlier Thursday that while Mueller confirmed that Russia tried to influence the hotly-contested race, his findings included no evidence that Trump or anyone in his orbit was complicit.


