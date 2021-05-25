Red States Lead The Charge In Lowest Unemployment Rates

Red states, along with lone Democrat-controlled Vermont, topped the charts in lowest unemployment rates in April, while blue states recorded the highest jobless rates, according to the Commerce Department.

In a Friday release, the Commerce Department announced that the top five states with the highest unemployment rates in April were Hawaii (8.5 percent), followed by California (8.3 percent), New Mexico and New York (8.2 percent each), and Connecticut (8.1 percent). All five states have Democrat trifectas, meaning that the state houses and senates, as well as the governorships, are Democrat-controlled.

At the same time, the top four states with the lowest jobless rates in April all have Republican trifectas: Nebraska, New Hampshire, South Dakota, and Utah, with 2.8 percent each. Vermont, whose state house and senate are Democrat-controlled while the governorship is Republican, came in fifth, with an unemployment rate of 2.9 percent.

Overall, 31 states had unemployment rates lower than the U.S. national average of 6.1 percent, with 26 of them red. Of the 19 states and the District of Columbia that had jobless rates higher than the national average, 14 are blue.

Meanwhile, the three largest year-over-year unemployment rate decreases from April 2020 to April 2021 occurred in blue states: Nevada (-21.5 percentage points), Michigan (-18.7 percentage points), and Hawaii (-13.4 percentage points), with another 10 states experiencing declines of 10 percentage points or more.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --