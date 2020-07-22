Red Bull Fires “Woke” Diversity Directors Who Tried To Push For BLM Support

Red Bull has fired two ‘diversity directors’ who tried to force the company into virtue signaling about Black Lives Matter while also dissolving several ‘culture teams’ who were pressuring Red Bull to take a more aggressive ‘woke’ political stance.

Stefan Kozak, its North America chief executive, and Amy Taylor, its North America president and chief marketing officer, have both left the Austrian drinks company after they tried to create a schism within the business about its supposed “inaction on the Black Lives Matter movement.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, “Ms. Taylor had been working on diversity and inclusion efforts within the company with Mr. Kozak’s support for several years but was met with opposition when she began advocating for Red Bull to be more overt in its support of racial justice in the last month, according to people familiar with the matter.”

Citing insiders, the Business Insider reports that the firings were a retaliation against efforts by Kozak and Taylor to create internal tension around “diversity issues” and pressure the company to make more diversity hires.

Red Bull also “cut or dissolved entertainment and culture teams in Canada, the UK, and Austria and canceled most of its major cultural events.” According to employees, these “culture teams” were “the most vocal about racial justice matters” and were therefore fired as a punishment for trying to force Red Bull into a political direction it didn’t want to take. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --