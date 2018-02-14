Record Number of Small Business Say Now Is a Good Time to Expand

Optimism among small businesses in the U.S. rose by more than expected, with a record number of small business owners saying now is a good time to expand, according to the National Federal of Independent Business survey released Tuesday.

The overall index rose by two points to 106.9, higher than the 105.3 forecast by economists. That brings it close to the all-time record high of 107.5 set in November. Thirty-two percent of respondents say now is a good time to expand, exceeding the highest levels ever measured in the survey that began in 1973.

“Main street is roaring,” said NFIB President Juanita Duggan. “Small business owners are not only reporting better profits, but they’re also ready to grow and expand.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

A majority of small business owners, 63.8 percent, believe that President Trump’s policies have helped their business, according to a survey from the Job Creators Network.

More business owners—57.5 percent—believe Republicans do a better job of managing economic issues than do Democrats (14 percent). The survey finds the support is likely due to Trump’s ability to roll back regulations and red tape on businesses.

A majority of businesses also support the tax reform package that was signed into law and believe media coverage of the proposal was biased.

Sixty-eight percent of small businesses view the legislation favorably or somewhat favorably. Fifty-eight percent said the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will benefit their business.

“Since much of the media coverage surrounding the bill has been critical (57.3 percent of respondents viewed the coverage as biased), these numbers provide insight into what the biggest job creators in the country are expecting to gain from the new tax relief,” the survey explained. – READ MORE