Record Number Of AFRICAN Migrants Are Now Showing Up At The U.S.-Mexico Border

The Associated Press reports that migrants from Africa are flocking to the U.S.-Mexico border after flying into south and and central American countries, escaping human rights abuses and violent dictatorships on their home continent. Most, border patrol says, are from the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Angola, as well as Cameroon. The AP adds that, in recent weeks, border patrol has processed asylum seekers from Ethiopia, Eritriea, and the Sudan.

In one recent week, border patrol apprehended at least 500 African migrants in the Del Rio sector of the border — twice the number border patrol apprehended in all of fiscal 2018 across the entire U.S.-Mexico border.

“We are continuing to see a rise in apprehensions of immigrants from countries not normally encountered in our area,” one official told the AP.

The change in demographics among asylum seekers has added a new hardship for border patrol and immigration officials already struggling to house and process an unprecedented number of migrants at the U.S.'s southern border.