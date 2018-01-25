RECORD: George Soros Spent SIXTEEN MILLION Dollars Opposing Donald Trump Last Year

George Soros spent a record sixteen million dollars trying to oppose President Donald Trump’s agenda during his first year in office, a report from The Washington Free Beacon found. It’s the most the foreign billionaire has ever spent trying to thwart a president’s agenda.

And that’s just one organization — Soros’s Open Society Foundation, the group Soros uses to coordinate and direct all of his other progressive efforts.

The money was not evenly distributed throughout the year. Soros spent only around $4 million bankrolling opposition to the president during the first half of the year, choosing to focus his efforts, instead, on international projects; and only $2 million over the summer — though that total is more than Soros spent in an entire year during the Obama administration.

In the last quarter of 2017, Soros “ramped up,” The Free Beacon says, spending more than $10 million, mostly on groups opposed to direct conflict with North Korea. – READ MORE

Janell Ross, a reporter on the Post’s national desk, was sidelined after she participated in a private gathering in November attended by Democratic lawmakers and liberal activists, including the billionaire benefactor George Soros.

Two people familiar with the matter have told CNN that Ross was put on leave, and that her return to the Post is viewed as unlikely. It’s not clear when exactly Ross’ leave took effect.

A spokeswoman for the Post declined to comment, saying that she can’t address personnel matters.

Ross did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment. An email sent to her Washington Post address returned a blank automatic reply.

The event in California, which was hosted by the progressive advocacy group, Democracy Alliance, featured strategy sessions and panels, including one Ross sat on that focused on “getting the economic narrative right.” – READ MORE

A far-left activist group funded by George Soros is readying the women who accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct to demand a congressional investigation. The women had made their accusations just before the November 2016 election.

(…)

In November, Brave New Films released “16 women and Donald Trump,” which tells the stories of the sixteen women who have publicly reported sexual harassment and assault by President Trump. These brave women have all spoken out individually. The video, which has been viewed over six million times, compiled their stories in one place for the first time. Now they are gathering in person to speak out and call for accountability.

The group behind this obvious new attempt to force Trump out of the White House, Brave New Films, is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that claims to be “non-partisan” — a claim that becomes laughable upon a review of their donors and partners which include left-wing hit groups like Media Matters For America and Democracy For America.

One of Brave New Films’ donors is Open Society Foundations, a leftist organization whose founder and chairman is George Soros, who has given “over $32 billion to fund the Open Society Foundations, which work in over 100 countries around the world.”

