REALITY CHECK: Fox News Hit With Layoffs — “It Was a Bloodbath”

Keep in mind when you read this: Fox News pays Sean Hannity more than $25 million a year plus his staff. Fox News will lay off staff in a reorganization and restructuring of its businesses.

“As Fox News Media has evolved into a streamlined multiplatform organization, we are realigning several functions and restructuring various divisions in order to position all of our businesses for ongoing success,” a Fox News spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

Fox News’ parent company Fox Corp. employees about 9,000 people, and has been reorganizing its businesses by division. In July, Fox Sports laid off between 50 and 100 people in a similar move to “streamline” operations.

Fox Corp. had mostly avoided layoffs since selling its entertainment assets to Disney last year.

RT if you stopped watching Fox as a main Conservative news source. https://t.co/OJXu7WSuFs — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 17, 2020

“What Fox News did today wasn’t a reorganization…it was a bloodbath. Bureau Chiefs and producers and people who’ve been to some of the toughest places in the world…Tossed aside. My how things have changed there,” said Adam Housley, long-time Fox reporter who recently retired from journalism.

What Fox News did today wasn’t a reorganization…it was a bloodbath. Bureau Chiefs and producers and people who’ve been to some of the toughest places in the world…Tossed aside. My how things have changed there. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 17, 2020

The layoffs at Fox News are not related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, with the exception of the channel’s hair and makeup department, which was heavily impacted by the pandemic. READ MORE:

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --