REAL MATURE: Democratic Lawmakers Deliver National Park Trash To White House Amid Shutdown

When things get serious, you can always count on Democrats to put the best interest of the country ahead of everything.

Just kidding. Instead, when the chips are down, you can expect Democrats to pull stunts — pointless, crude and childish.

That’s just what two California Democrats did on Wednesday, making a show of bringing boxes of garbage collected at a national park during the government shutdown, which began December 22.

Reps. Jackie Speier and Jared Huffman went out to Golden Gate National Recreation Area on Saturday and helped volunteers pick up trash. On Wednesday, the two House members brought the garbage to the White House to deliver what they called a "reality check."