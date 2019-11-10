‘REAL AMERICA’: Trump Greeted By Thunderous Applause At LSU-Alabama Game (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump was greeted by a thunderous round of applause and cheers on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, during the college football match-up between rival SEC teams LSU and Alabama.

“I love Alabama,” Trump said Friday. “I’m going to go watch a very good football game, which is tomorrow with LSU, and it’s going to be great.”

“Ahead of an expected visit from President Donald Trump, Alabama’s Student Government Association sent a letter to students warning that they could lose their block seating for the rest of the season if they ‘engage in disruptive behavior’ during the LSU game,” The Tennessean reported. “Jason Rothfarb, the SGA’s vice president of student affairs, sent out a letter citing the increased security at Saturday’s game between the second-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 1 LSU. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the game, and Alabama is warning fans to arrive early and expect longer waits getting into Bryant-Denny Stadium.”

Welcome to real America!!! https://t.co/Y4oSkEY9WA — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) November 9, 2019

The letter stated in part: “Any organizations that engage in disruptive behavior during the game will be removed from block seating instantly for the remainder of the season.” – READ MORE