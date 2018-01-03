Are You Ready For Women’s March PART TWO? Organizers Plan January Event

Dig out those pussy hats and steam those vagina costumes because the Women’s March is looking to draw out their relevance by hosting a second national event, the “Women’s March Part Two.” But this time, they’ll gather in sunny Las Vegas instead of frigid D.C..

According to Women’s March organizers, who have been so busy planning their first anniversary, they’ve said nary a peep about the women-led protests in Iran, the first Women’s March was so successful that they want to channel their energy into grassroots action, including a national voter registration drive.

The event, “Power To The Polls” will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, location to be determined. Like their Detroit event, which proved largely unsuccessful, and actually featured a male headliner in progressive Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, the Power To The Polls event is free, but donations are strongly encouraged and travel is your responsibility.

They picked Nevada, though, not for the weather, but for the headlines. According to their “about” page, Nevada has become a flashpoint for major issues in the US, from labor participation to gun control, they say, cynically using a national tragedy to promote their cause. And Nevada, they claim, is a “battleground” state in 2018, though Democrats have won most major statewide offices (and the state went solidly for Hillary Clinton in 2016). – READ MORE

