Read the inspector general report used to justify firing Andrew McCabe

The Department of Justice’s inspector general released an explosive report Friday that led to the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for his leaks to the media ahead of the 2016 election.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz, appointed to the post by President Obama, had been reviewing the FBI and DOJ’s actions leading up to the 2016 election. On Friday, the IG published a separate report on McCabe’s actions related to leaks about the FBI’s probe into the Clinton Foundation, which said that McCabe misled investigators about leaks and did so in a way that did not fall under a “public interest” exemption.

“[W]e concluded that McCabe’s decision to confirm the existence of the CF Investigation through an anonymously sourced quote, recounting the content of a phone call with a senior Department official in a manner designed to advance his personal interests at the expense of Department leadership, was clearly not within the public interest exception,” the report says.

20180413a Doj Oig Mccabe Report by True Pundit on Scribd

McCabe was fired last month by Attorney General Jeff Sessions just days before he would have been eligible for a lifetime pension after it was determined that he misled investigators reviewing the bureau’s probe of Hillary Clinton’s email server. – READ MORE

