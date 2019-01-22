READ IT: Teen At Center Of Covington Catholic HS Controversy Releases Statement To Correct ‘Outright Lies’

“I Am Providing This Factual Account … To Correct Misinformation And Outright Lies Being Spread About My Family And Me.”



On Saturday, high school boys from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky were smeared by the media for allegedly harassing a Native American man who served in the Vietnam War. But after full video context came out, it was clear that the boys, attending the March for Life on Friday, were confronted by Nathan Phillips, the Native man, and were harassed by another activist group. After whispers of threats of potential lawsuits from the boys’ family were passed around social media, most big media companies backtracked their initial smearing articles with corrections — albeit half-hearted, incomplete “corrections.”

On Sunday night, the boy at the center of the controversy, Covington Catholic High School junior Nick Sandmann, issued a lengthy statement to correct the record and clear his family’s name:

Just in: Statement of Nick Sandmann, Covington Catholic High School junior, about the event at the Lincoln Memorial: pic.twitter.com/PkuMh2cVZM — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 20, 2019

“I am providing this factual account of what happened on Friday afternoon at the Lincoln Memorial to correct misinformation and outright lies being spread about my family and me,” Sandmann begins.

The high schooler explains that, prior to the Phillips confrontation, he “noticed four African American protestors who were also on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. I am not sure what they were protesting, and I did not interact with them. I did hear them direct derogatory insults at our school group.”- READ MORE