Read all 300 missing Strzok-Page FBI texts the DOJ handed over to Congress, We have them here

The Daily Caller News Foundation has obtained the missing text messages the Department of Justice released to members of Congress between two former FBI employees who were highly critical of President Donald Trump.

The text messages are between FBI special agent Peter Strzok and FBI counsel Lisa Page, who were in an ongoing, intimate relationship. The Justice Department was able to recover the text messages, which were exchanged between Dec. 16, 2017 and May 23, 2017, after they were believed to be missing from a technological failure on the part of FBI-issued cell phones.

PS LP Text Messages Dec 2016 May 2017 by Peter Hasson on Scribd

What the Justice Department released Thursday evening comprises 49 pages, or around 300 text messages. – READ MORE

Sounds like the FBI’s Peter Strzok an Lisa Page were quite angry about the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Perhaps very depressed as well.

But FBI agents as supposed to be non-partisan, apolitical.

This newly released text exchange between the FBI duo certainly makes a hard case for treating President Trump without contempt while they worked on the Trump Russia investigation months later.

Strzok: “Having a tough time processing tonight, Lis. Feeling a profound sense of loss,” Strzok texts after Comey’s firing.

Page: “I feel that same loss. I want to see what the FBI could become under him! His vision of greatness for our strong but flawed organization. I’m angry. Angry and mourning.”

This doesn’t look good for the FBI cabal.

The new texts between FBI special agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

Peter Strzok texts Lisa Page right after Comey is fired:

“We need to open the case we’ve been waiting on now while Andy is acting.”

Then another exchange at approx 5:30 am the morning after Comey was fired:

Page: “We need to lock in [redacted] In a formal chargeable way. Soon.”

Strzok: “I agree. I’ve been pushing.”

Sounds like the “life insurance” plan to remove President Trump from the White House?

Andrew “Andy” McCabe was calling the shots at the FBI.

What case were they waiting to open once he was in full control of the FBI? Trump related no doubt.

