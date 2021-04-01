Reaction To COVID-19 Vaccine Caused Man’s Skin To Peel Off: Doctors

A reaction to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine caused a severe rash that eventually led to a man’s skin peeling off, doctors and the man said.

“It all just happened so fast. My skin peeled off. It’s still coming off on my hands now,” Richard Terrell, 74, of Virginia, told WRIC.

Terrell received the shot earlier this month but was soon forced to go to the Virginia Commonwealth University’s (VCU) Medical Center for treatment.

The issues began appearing four days after the injection. Discomfort turned into an itchy rash that began to swell.

Graphic photographs show how Terrell’s legs and feet turned bright red as swelling intensified.

“It was stinging, burning, and itching,” Terrell said. “Whenever I bent my arms or legs, like the inside of my knee, it was very painful where the skin was swollen and was rubbing against itself.”

Fnu Nutan, a dermatology hospitalist at VCU, said doctors determined what happened to Terrell was a reaction to the vaccine.– READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --