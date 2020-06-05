Raw Video Of Teen Girl Crying Over Sister’s Death: ‘A Protester Shot My Sister, Not The Police!’

Two people were fatally shot and two others, including a police officer, were injured as gunfire rang out in Davenport, Iowa, during George Floyd protests-turned-riots, late Sunday night.

One of the women killed was 22-year-old Italia Marie Kelly, who is biracial. According to the young woman’s family, Kelly was fatally shot by another protester while getting into a car.

Following the tragic and senseless shooting, Kelly’s 19-year-old sister Jasmine Kelly took to Facebook Live to lament the violence and rip into the “ignorant” protesters who took her sister from her.

“I hope y’all know what the f*** y’all did,” an emotional Jasmine starts. “My sister is gone and it’s not from a cop. It wasn’t from no f***ing cop! … My sister is gone because one of you, a protester, shot my sister. A protester, not the police!” – READ MORE

