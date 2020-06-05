Raw Video Of Teen Girl Crying Over Sister’s Death: ‘A Protester Shot My Sister, Not The Police!’

Two people were fatally shot and two others, including a police officer, were injured as gunfire rang out in Davenport, Iowa, during George Floyd protests-turned-riots, late Sunday night.

One of the women killed was 22-year-old Italia Marie Kelly, who is biracial. According to the young woman’s family, Kelly was fatally shot by another protester while getting into a car.

Italia Marie Kelly (aka Impinto), 22, was shot and killed at a protest against police brutality outside a Davenport, Iowa Walmart early Monday. Relatives say a protester is believed to have fired into the crowd, killing her as she got in a car to leave https://t.co/Ij10dXW4k0 pic.twitter.com/MVJQfixbPN — Ryan J. Foley (@rjfoley) June 1, 2020

Following the tragic and senseless shooting, Kelly’s 19-year-old sister Jasmine Kelly took to Facebook Live to lament the violence and rip into the “ignorant” protesters who took her sister from her.

This woman’s sister was shot and killed by a protestor in Davenport, Iowa. The pain coming from her voice in this video is just heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/8hAexPQLcX — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 2, 2020

“I hope y’all know what the f*** y’all did,” an emotional Jasmine starts. “My sister is gone and it’s not from a cop. It wasn’t from no f***ing cop! … My sister is gone because one of you, a protester, shot my sister. A protester, not the police!” – READ MORE

