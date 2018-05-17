Ratings Crisis: CNN Suffers Viewership Collapse of Nearly 30 Percent

With Week Two Of May 2018 Now In The Books, We Find That Cnn’s Ratings Have Collapsed Even More Than Last Week, Close To -30 Percent In Total Viewers And An Astonishing -35 Percent In Demo Viewers.

Before we get to the numbers, I should add that CNN is an outlier; meaning its stunning ratings collapse is unique in cable news.

Compared to this same week last year, Fox News increased its total viewers in primetime and total day by +6 and +3 percent, respectively. While MSNBC did see a ratings drop, it was able to keep that drop in the single digits: -9 percent in total day and in primetime.

CNN’s viewership drop, however, is jaw-dropping, especially when you recall just how big the news was last week.

While no one in the media want to talk about it, CNN’s relentless fake news sprees have not only created a massive credibility problem for the hate network, the far-left cable channel’s ratings crisis is even more severe. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1