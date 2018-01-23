Ratings Crash for Vikings-Eagles NFC Championship Game, Jags-Pats Earn Lowest Early Game Rating Since 2013

A regular season trend of declining ratings which then turned into a postseason trend of declining ratings, has culminated into a championship weekend of, you guessed it, declining ratings.

The early game on CBS, between the Patriots and the Jaguars, drew a 27.3 rating. While that’s only down a tenth of a point from the 27.4 rating that the Packers and Falcons drew in that time-slot last year, it’s also the lowest rated early game in the last five years. Bested only by a woeful 2013 early game between the Falcons and 49ers, which drew a 26.1 rating.

The late game numbers from the Vikings and Eagles, did not improve the situation for the NFL. Vikings-Eagles drew a 24.7 rating, a 2.9 percent drop from the 27.6 rating that the Steelers and Patriots drew last year.

It’s also the second lowest rating for a late game since 2009, surpassed only by the “Deflategate” between the Patriots and Colts in 2015. – READ MORE

The content of your character matters much more than the color of your skin. Still, the NFL would very much appreciate it if you would check your racial identification on your Super Bowl media credential request.

In the past, the NFL required your Social Security number, passport number, and a photo for background checks on media credential requests. However, according to the Washington Post, the NFL will require applicants to fill-out racial identification for the first time ever, prior to Super Bowl LII:

For this year’s game, the league asked the FBI to perform security checks on all credentialed personnel, including members of the media, (NFL spokesman Brian) McCarthy said. The NFL’s security department, which controls the composition of the application form, attempted to make the press credentialing process ‘consistent with checks that are done for others who receive a working credential,’ which includes requesting racial information.

The FBI has said that while providing racial information is helpful to conducting security checks, it has not been, and was not intended to be, a required field on the application form.

Racial identifications that are available to applicants include: “American Indian or Alaskan Native, Asian or Pacific Islander, Black, Unknown, or White, including Hispanic.” – READ MORE

The NFL has 23 million fewer viewers for this year’s playoff action, a new report says.

With the first round of this year’s NFL playoffs in the rear-view mirror, Outkick the Coverage’s Clay Travis took a look at the TV ratings and found that every game was down by millions of viewers and ratings fell to a ten-year low.

Each of this year’s playoff games has lost over a million plus viewers, Travis said, with the biggest loser being the Saint-Vikings game which lost an incredible 13 million.

“Adding all these numbers up 120.8 million viewers watched the NFL divisional round playoffs in 2018 vs. 144.1 million who watched in 2017, a decline of 23.3 million total viewers,” Travis wrote.

Overall viewership declined over 16 percent, according to this reading of the numbers. It amounts to a ten-year low, Travis said. – READ MORE

