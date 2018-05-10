Ratings Are in for MSNBC’s Joy Reid After Her Alleged Hacking Scandal — And They Aren’t Pretty

MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid is reportedly having a tough time keeping viewers for her cable news program, “AM Joy,” after blaming hackers for a series of offensive posts from 2007 that surfaced recently.

According to Fox News , Reid has seen a “significant decrease” in audience size since the controversy. Media watchdog website Contemptor “found that this past Saturday’s 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET hours of ‘AM Joy’ finished last among major cable news networks in the key demo of adults age 25-54.”

Contemptor avoided saying that the loss in audience was a “trend,” — “it’s too early to say” — but did seem to indicate that the decline in viewership correlated quite well to Reid’s trouble with her own leftist audience. – READ MORE

