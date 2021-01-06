Rate Of Adverse Reactions To COVID Vaccines Already 50x Higher Than Flu Shot

With reports this morning of another otherwise-healthy patient dying suddenly after receiving her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, many skeptics in both Europe and the US still have serious reservations about the jabs, even as big pharma and their allies in the US and British governments insist that they are 100% safe. Everyone claiming otherwise is not only wrongheaded, but acting in a deliberately malicious manner.

This is why commentary like a video posted by DoubleLine’s Jeffrey Gundlach where he questions the sky-high efficacy numbers published after the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech trials has elicited such vehement repudiation.

However, as new questions about efficacy and timing arise, independent journalist Alex Berenson, one of the most prominent skeptics of lockdowns and masks in the US, noted in a twitter thread earlier on Tuesday that the percentage of patients experiencing severe or potentially life-threatening reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines could be much higher than the data collected by the CDC are letting on.

The CDC’s VAERS reporting system was set up to track vaccine-related injury, Most patients can expect to experience some kind of adverse reaction, but for the vast majority of patients, symptoms will be relatively mild and clear up within a couple of days. But amid a rush of reports about patient deaths, Berenson points out that the number of patients seeing serious complications per the number of doses distributed is roughly 50x higher than the rate of ‘adverse’ reactions caused by the flu vaccine.

1/ Through Dec. 22, with fewer than 1 million doses of the #Covid vaccine given, @cdcgov‘s vaccine injury reporting system received 307 reports of ER visits and 17 “life threatening” events. Per dose, that’s roughly 50 times the rate of adverse events from the flu vaccine… — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 5, 2021

2/ In 2019-2020, about 175 million flu vaccine doses were given. 1220 ER visits and 73 “life threatening” events were reported. The data is on the CDC VAERS Website. Caveats: physicians et al may be more diligent about reporting #Covid vaccine events, since the vaccine is new… — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 5, 2021

3/ And the data is theoretically updated through Friday Jan. 1, which would be a much higher denominator. However, I believe it is correct to use Dec. 22 as the last date for Covid adverse events because I cannot find any later reports in the system… — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 5, 2021

Berenson also speculated that this number might be even higher due to possible delays in updating the CDC’s data sets. This would seemingly confirm rates of adverse reactions seen during clinical trials. What’s more, clinical trials, generally speaking, tend to “UNDERSTATE” unpleasant or unwanted side effects, while they “OVERSTATE” the drug’s efficacy.- READ MORE

