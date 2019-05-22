Rat-infested mountains of rotting garbage are piling up in Los Angeles — and may spur disease epidemic (VIDEO)

Mountains of rat-infested uncollected garbage are piling up in Los Angeles and experts are afraid that they may spur on an epidemic of disease that could have been prevented.

The trash has been abandoned by the city and attracts rats that can carry fleas and spread diseases like typhus.

A report from NBC4-Los Angeles found that the business owners and residents are angry at the city for allowing the garbage to worsen and threaten their health.

“I can’t walk down the street without thinking that a flea could jump on me,” said Estela Lopez, a local business leader. – READ MORE

