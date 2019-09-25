Rasmussen Poll: Donald Trump Approval Rating Jumps to 53 Percent; Highest in Five Months

President Donald Trump received an approval rating of 53 percent from likely voters, according to a Rasmussen poll released Tuesday.

The latest poll reflects the highest approval rating for the president in five months, as the last time Trump got a 53 percent approval rating was in April 2019.

Forty-five percent of likely voters disapproved of his performance as president.

The president’s approval rating dipped as low as 44 percent in late August but has steadily risen in September — a nine-point jump in 35 days. – READ MORE