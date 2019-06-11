Rashida Tlaib Would Give Away Cash Even to Those Unwilling to Work

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) (shown above left) has released a controversial plan that would pay lower- and middle-income Americans thousands of dollars each year — in exchange for doing literally nothing.

“Tlaib’s bill would give direct cash help to those at the bottom of the income distribution — annually offering $3,000 to individuals and $6,000 to families — in an attempt to reduce poverty in the United States and bolster the wages of the poor,” The Washington Post reported about the plan.

In an interview with a Fox affiliate in Detroit, Tlaib described her Lift (Livable Incomes for Families) Plus Act as essentially “earned income tax credits on steroids.”

Writing in Fox News, Justin Haskins, executive editor and research fellow at The Heartland Institute and editor-in-chief of StoppingSocialism.com, said the proposal “serves as yet another reminder that many Democrats have absolutely no clue how basic economics works.”

“Giving cash even to those who are unwilling to work would discourage them from finding a job, working more hours, or applying for a promotion,” he also wrote. “Why work harder — or even at all — if government is going to send you a check every month for doing nothing?” – READ MORE