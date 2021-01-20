Rashida Tlaib Says Trump Would Be Convicted If He Looked Like Her Or Obama

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib said Tuesday that President Donald Trump would be convicted if he looked like her and former President Barack Obama.

“What he did was pretty unprecedented and Amy, I have to be honest, if it was somebody that looked like me, if it was President Barack Obama, it would be no question that he would be held accountable, he would be convicted,” Tlaib told Democracy Now!



Tlaib said she believes Trump will be continuing “violent attacks on our country” and Americans should hold Trump, his ongoing supporters and “those in Congress that enabled him” responsible. Tlaib also said she’s standing by to see “leader McConnell and many others” wake up “and impeach and convict” the president.

“He would be removed from office, he would never ever be able to run again. He wouldn’t ever be able to get public benefits. He has truly sent us down a dangerous path that I don’t think is going to go away very easily,” Tlaib said.

The House voted to impeach the president a second time on Jan. 13, charging him with a single article of “incitement of insurrection.” The House vote was 232-197 and included 10 Republicans in favor of impeachment.

A mob stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 after a march turned into a deadly riot against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results.

Tlaib said numerous people are worried and “it’s just a continuation of this administration.”

“I mean the Trump administration hasn’t fully been transparent nor have they had moral values. I don’t care if it’s on pardons, death penalty, there’s just been a wave of increased, I think hate in this violent agenda by this current administration,” Tlaib said.

Tlaib said she wasn’t surprised Trump was signing numerous executive orders during Martin Luther King Jr. day and going forward “with appointments and other kinds of measures that are pretty unprecedented.”

Tlaib’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.