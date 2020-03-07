Rashida Tlaib Rallies Abortion Activists: They ‘Shouldn’t Even Want To Have Sex With Me!’

During oral arguments for the first Supreme Court abortion case since Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed, abortion activists rallied outside of the courthouse to celebrate themselves and their pro-abortion views.

According to a video segment of the event posted by Grabien, one of the speakers, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), delivered a particularly loud sermon during which she condemned undisclosed individuals for being “obsessed” with her body, and recounted her pro-abortion clapbacks from her time as a Michigan lawmaker.

“This past year, I realized — my, my, my are they obsessed with our bodies, how we talk, how we look, what we stand for — I mean this type of policing of our bodies is so interconnected to all the social justice movements all around the country,” said Tlaib.

“You know I, in the legislature, in the Michigan legislature for six year, used to say to people, ‘Yo yo, you know what? You’re so freakin obsessed with what I decide to do with my body, maybe you shouldn’t even want to have sex with me,’ or with you, or with any woman,” Tlaib declared, as she gestured toward the cheering crowd. – READ MORE

