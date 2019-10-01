Rashida Tlaib faces ethics probe over payments after 2018 election

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) is facing the possibility of an ethics probe over payments she received after the 2018 election that might have violated campaign finance law.

The celebrated member of “the squad” is alleged to have paid herself from campaign funds after the end of the 2018 election. Such payments are only lawful during the campaign and not after the election is completed.

The House Ethics Committee is reviewing the payments and may call a full investigation if impropriety is detected.

That report indicated that Tlaib paid herself a total of $17,500 through two payments after the election, dated November 16 and December 1. – READ MORE