Rashida Tlaib Encouraging Democrats To Investigate Trump For ‘Impeachable Offenses’

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib is circulating a letter among her Democratic colleagues in the House that asks them to join a resolution seeking to investigate President Donald Trump for “impeachable offenses.”

“The fact that President Trump has yet to comply with various clauses of our U.S. Constitution sets a dangerous precedent. Much of the allegations have yet to be fully investigated by this body who also took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution,” read a portion of the letter, first sent out on Monday night and obtained by Politico. “It is critical that we protect the American people and our country from any conflicts of interests that directly erodes our democracy.”

Tlaib is calling for the House Judiciary Committee to initiate an inquiry into Trump regarding several key areas.

The freshman Democratic congresswoman wants to determine if Trump and his businesses violated the Foreign Emoluments Clause, which prohibits him from taking payments from foreign entities. The letter also seeks to investigate whether payments to porn star actress Stormy Daniels were made to sway the 2016 election, and she wants an inquiry on whether special counsel Robert Mueller’s evidence on obstruction of justice relating to Trump is a violation of federal law.

Tlaib is asking Democrats to sign on as a co-sponsor of the resolution by noon on Thursday.

News of Tlaib’s letter follows the conclusion of Mueller’s 22-month long investigation into alleged Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. Mueller did not issue any new indictments and — per a report of the investigation from Attorney General William Barr — found zero evidence of collusion.

The findings have been touted as welcome news for the president, who was beleaguered for over two years with accusations from Democrats and other opponents that he allegedly colluded with Russian agents to sway the 2016 election. Democrats that propagated Russian conspiracy theories have been forced to go on defense since the fallout of Mueller’s findings. California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, a major purveyor of these conspiracy theories, has been accused of lying and faces calls for his resignation as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

It’s not likely that Tlaib’s attempts to reach an impeachment process will gain much traction, even in the Democratically controlled House. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier in March said she wasn’t interested in impeaching Trump, claiming that “he’s just not worth it.”

Tlaib appears to be following through on a pledge she made shortly after getting sworn into the House of Representatives.

Speaking to a crowd of left-wing supporters in January, Tlaib said she would go to Congress and “impeach the motherf****r.”

Follow Jason on Twitter. Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]