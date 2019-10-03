Rashida Tlaib Demands The Detroit Police Department Only Hire African Americans For Facial Recognition Program

While touring the Detroit Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center on Monday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) urged the department to only hire black individuals to work as facial recognition analysts.

“Analysts need to be African Americans, not people that are not,” Tlaib told Police Chief James Craig while he was showing her live footage from video cameras around the city.

“No, this happens all the time,” Tlaib added after Craig shook his head at the demand. “It’s true. I mean, I think non-African Americans think that African Americans all look the same.”

The freshman congresswoman put forth that non-African Americans have even confused Reps. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and John Lewis (D-GA) while on the floor of the House of Representatives.

“They’re totally different people. I’m just saying,” Tlaib said. “I see it all the time and I love them because they, like, go along with it.”

“I trust people who are trained regardless of race and regardless of gender,” Craig replied. “It is about the training.” – READ MORE