Rashida Tlaib Agrees with David Hogg on Twitter: ‘Rich People’ Have ‘Used Racism and Xenophobia’ for Years

On Tuesday night of this week, Rep. Rashia Tlaib (D-Mich.) chimed in on David Hogg’s Twitter timeline.

This member of the so-called Democratic “squad” agreed with Hogg’s straw man post that “for hundreds of years rich people have used racism and xenophobia to convince poor people that rich people are not the problem.”

Tlaib’s posting a bullhorn emoji suggesting that Hogg’s condemnation of the rich should be broadcast far and wide is just another attack on capitalism — and a signing on to the progressive formula of breaking Americans into groups to hate each other, in our opinion.

📢 yes, yes! Speak truth to power! https://t.co/a7JQTncyKx — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 17, 2019

Since Tlaib is saying that so many of her colleagues in Congress are "the problem" — that they are racist and xenophobes — will the #RadicalFour denounce her comments and demand impeachment?