Rapper Worth Nearly A Billion Wants To Talk About ‘Why White Men Are So Privileged’ (VIDEO)
Rapper Jay-Z said in an upcoming episode of David Letterman’s new Netflix show that the country needs “talk about why white men are so privileged.”
The hip-hop star, who is reportedly worth around $900 million, said that President Trump “is bringing out an ugly side of America that we wanted to believe was gone.” – READ MORE
The Daily Caller