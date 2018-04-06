True Pundit

Entertainment Politics TV

Rapper Worth Nearly A Billion Wants To Talk About ‘Why White Men Are So Privileged’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Rapper Jay-Z said in an upcoming episode of David Letterman’s new Netflix show that the country needs “talk about why white men are so privileged.”

The hip-hop star, who is reportedly worth around $900 million, said that President Trump “is bringing out an ugly side of America that we wanted to believe was gone.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Rapper Worth Nearly A Billion Wants To Talk About ‘Why White Men Are So Privileged’
Rapper Worth Nearly A Billion Wants To Talk About ‘Why White Men Are So Privileged’

Rapper Jay-Z said in an upcoming episode of David Letterman's new Netflix show that the country needs "talk about why white men are so privileged." WATCH: The hip-hop star, who is reportedly worth aro

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: