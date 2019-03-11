Rapper T.I. Suggests That Attacks On Michael Jackson Are A Racist Conspiracy

Some Michael Jackson apologists are now playing the race card to deflect from the credible allegations of serial pedophilia brought forward in the documentary, “Leaving Neverland.”

Last week, as the world struggled to reconcile with the very real possibility that the man who was heralded by some as the greatest musical artist of the past 50 years may have sexually abused children in his ascent to becoming the “King of Pop,” rapper T.I. suggested that Michael Jackson had fallen victim to a racist conspiracy designed to destroy a great black artist.

Writing on his Instagram, T.I. repeated the talking points put forward by Michael Jackson’s estate by accusing people of unfairly maligning a dead man who is no longer able to defend himself. He also suggested that the “whole point” of the Michael Jackson pedophile accusation was to destroy a “black historical legend.”