Rapper T.I. on NFL Anthem Policy: Trump ‘Giving Nazi Germany Run for Their Money’

Rapper T.I. compared President Donald Trump to Nazi Germany in a recent Instagram post blasting the NFL for their new policy, which requires players to stand during the playing of the national anthem.

“Congratulations America!!! #AgentOrange #45 is giving Nazi Germany a run for their money!!! Soon WE will be the most oppressive country in all of World History. Hope you’re satisfied. #TheRealWillStillKneel,” the rapper wrote, referring to Trump as “#AgentOrange.”

Included in the post was a caption about a German soccer team allegedly getting banned from league play in 1934 for refusing to give the Nazi salute:

Congratulations America!!! #AgentOrange #45 is giving Nazi Germany a run for their money!!! Soon WE will be the most oppressive country in all of World History. Hope you’re satisfied. #TheRealWillStillKneel✊🏽

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

T.I. also took exception to President Trump’s comment that a player who doesn’t stand for the anthem, perhaps “shouldn’t be in the country.” – READ MORE

