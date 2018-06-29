Rapper Snoop Dogg says he’s a ‘brand-new man,’ preaches baptism

Rapper Snoop Dogg — real name Calvin Broadus Jr. — executed a stunning performance at the BET Awards on Sunday by tossing on a choir robe and singing one of his latest songs about Christianity and baptism.

The 46-year-old Snoop Dogg performed several of his older hit songs before launching into a gospel production — completed by turning the stage into a stained-glass church replica — and segueing into a new track, “Sunrise.”

Snoop rapped, “I guess you could say I’m a brand new man. See, rap guys usually don’t get baptized but how could you cleanse your sins without it? Make you wanna think about it, the right reverend the reverend right, recite light you see today is the day to get your life right.”

Another portion of the song raps, “Voices from vices got me standing me here singing praises to Your name for saving me from my yesterday, second chances come with every sunrise.”

He performed the song along with pastor and gospel singer, Tye Tribbett.

The song comes from Snoop’s 2018 album, “Bible of Love,” a decidedly gospel-sounding album that sat at the top of the Gospel Billboard Charts in March. – READ MORE

