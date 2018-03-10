Rapper says ‘kids need bullies.’ His solution to frustrated parents? Teach them to fight.

Rapper Coolio believes that children are better off when they’re bullied, and he believes that it’s the responsibility of parents to toughen up their kids.

The rapper, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., made the controversial remarks during an interview Friday on Australia’s “Stav, Abby and Matt” radio program.

Ivey, as reported by The Daily Mail, said, “We’re going a little overboard with the bullying thing — kids need bullies!”

Ivey went on to describe his upbringing, explaining that he was bullied but noted that it made him a stronger person as a result.

“Bullying actually made me who I am,” he said. “Were it not for the bullies in my life I would probably be in prison. I’m serious, they shaped me and made me go hard.” – READ MORE

