Rapper Juvenile Remakes 1999 Hit ‘Back That Azz Up’ for Coronavirus Vaccine PSA ‘Vax That Thang Up’

Rapper Juvenile and DJ Mannie Fresh reunited to create a cringeworthy public service announcement — titled, “Vax That Thang Up” — aimed at promoting coronavirus vaccines among black people. The PSA is a COVID-19 era remix of the pair’s 1999 smash hit rap song “Back That Azz Up.”

BLK, a dating app for black singles, presented the “Vax That Thang Up” PSA, featuring Juvenile and Mannie Fresh, along with rapper Mia X replacing rapper Lil Wayne for the two-minute music video.

“Girl you look good, won’t you vax that thang up, you’s a handsome young bother, won’t you vax that thang up,” raps Juvenile as he “makes it rain” coronavirus vaccination record cards.

“Dating in real life, you need to vax that thang up. Feeling freaky all night, you need to vax that thang up,” the rapper continues, putting an updated COVID-19-era spin on the 1999 version’s lyrics.

At another point in the song, Mannie Fresh raps “I know you can’t stand it, no holding hands chick, but when we get the shot, we goin’ be romancing.”

“Girl, you could be the queen, at the quarantine. We could meet up at the spot, and we could do the thing,” he continues. “Internet date, I’m your mate. Download the app, shorty, you ain’t gotta wait. I love it when you hold me, egg plant emoji. You could be the young hot thing, I’ll be the O.G.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --