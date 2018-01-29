Rapper Jay-Z Charged in 3 Assault Cases, Stabbing of Record Company Executive: Flashback

Let’s reach back to December, 1999.

Grammy-winning rapper Jay-Z was arraigned Friday in New York on charges that he stabbed a record executive Wednesday night during an industry party at the Kit Kat Club in Manhattan. The rapper was also charged in two earlier assaults at other nightclubs.

The Brooklyn rapper, born Shawn Carter, turned himself in to police Thursday and was released Friday morning on $50,000 bail on first-degree assault charges, a court clerk said.

The most recent of the three assaults is the Wednesday knife attack on Lance “Un” Rivera, president of Untertainment Records. A Manhattan Criminal Court complaint says Jay-Z slashed Rivera’s abdomen and stabbed him “more than once in the back with a knife.”

Jay-Z was also charged in two other attacks, both involving victims who were hit in the head with bottles in separate incidents, one a week ago at the Kit Kat Club and the other in 1998 at another New York bar, the Carbon Club, according to New York police Det. George Nagy. In all, the rapper was arraigned on six assault and weapon charges for the three incidents.

An attorney for Jay-Z said Friday that, despite the street hustler posturing evoked by Jay-Z’s albums, the rapper is not a violent person.

“He’s soft, he’s nice, very respectful . . . he’s a good guy and he couldn’t have done this,” said Harvey Slovis, a criminal attorney who also recently represented Sean “Puffy” Combs and rocker Tommy Lee. “To think he could do this–it’s crazy.”

Months later, Jay-Z pleaded guilty to the stabbing.

