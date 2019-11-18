Rapper Jay-Z and the NFL rip Colin Kaepernick after he misses planned workout

Colin Kaepernick may have ruined yesterday whatever chance he had of rejoining the NFL.

The controversial former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, known for kneeling in protest during the national anthem, scrapped a previously scheduled workout he had been coordinated with the league. Instead, shortly before the session was scheduled to start on Saturday, Kaepernick informed the NFL he was holding his own training at a high school over an hour away from the previously agreed upon site.

“We are disappointed that Colin did not appear for his workout,” said a statement by the league. All 32 teams had been invited to attend Kaepernick’s Pro Day-type workout at the Atlanta Falcons’ training facility and representatives from 25 of them were planning to attend.

(…)

Among those who took issue with Kaepernick’s decision to cancel his NFL workout is rapper Jay-Z who had reportedly pressured the league to host the training. According to XXL, the entrepreneur and rapper believes the quarterback turned a “legitimate workout” into a publicity stunt.

Sports writers also blasted the controversial quarterback. USA Today football columnist Mike Jones argued, "Kapernick's power move further fueled the school of thought that he's more concerned with theatrics than football."