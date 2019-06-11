Rapper Common Praises NBA For Dropping ‘Owner’ Title: ‘Nobody Owns Us’

Speaking with TMZ Sports, the politically outspoken performer said the term owner “never sat right with me.”

“I’m so pleased,” Common told the outlet. “The term owner — it didn’t sit right with me. The history of what we have and we are as black people in this country … it’s just not really being considerate of the history.”

The new terms that some NBA teams have adopted are “Managing Partner” and “Chairman.”

Common especially appreciated NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for referring to one team’s majority investor as “governor” instead of “owner.”

“Nobody owns us,” Common said. “These men are professionals.”