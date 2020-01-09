Rapper Cardi B charged with strip-club assault

A grand jury in the United States has indicted Cardi B over her alleged involvement in a New York strip-club brawl, a spokesman for the prosecutors said last Friday, with court documents showing 14 new counts, including two felonies against the rap superstar.

We travel back to the summer, when blabbermouth Cardi B was indicted.

Initially facing only misdemeanour charges over the incident last year, the Bronx rapper in April had rejected a plea deal from the Queens district attorney’s office.

That offer would have given the 26-year-old Grammy winner a conditional discharge if she pleaded guilty to one misdemeanour.

The new charges include two felony counts of attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, according to the case docket.

The felony classification would not spell jail time, according to New York state law, but could result in probation that could impact Cardi B’s heavy touring schedule.

On Aug 29 last year, she was in the Angels Strip Club in Queens when her group reportedly lobbed bottles, chairs and a hookah smoking device, which police said bruised a female employee on the legs.

That October, police charged the artist with assault and reckless endangerment over the incident.

She allegedly ordered an attack on two sisters working at the club because one of them had slept with her husband, rapper Offset.

